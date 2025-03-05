Two more arrest made in connection with a shooting in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police have made two more arrests in a February shooting.

20-year-old Jason Davis Jr. was charged with aggravated assault.

19-year-old Caleb Smith was charged with accessory after the fact.

They were both arrested on Wednesday, March 5, and taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail.

The shooting happened on February 27, in the area of Yellow Jacket and Eckford Drives.

Investigators believe the gunfire stemmed from a fight that happened in the same area two days earlier.

Property was damaged by bullets. No one was injured.

Tomarkus Gray and Morlando Perry, Jr were also charged with Aggravated Assault in the case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.