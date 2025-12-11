Two MS Supreme Court Justices now moving to Federal bench in DC

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two Mississippi Supreme Court justices are moving up to the Federal bench.

Tuesday, the United States Senate confirmed Robert P. Chamberlin of Hernando and James D. Maxwell the Second of Oxford to serve as judges on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

The Northern District is part of the Fifth Circuit Federal Court and hears cases in Aberdeen, Oxford, and Greenville.

Chamberlin and Maxwell were nominated to the bench by President Donald Trump in August.

Both men were confirmed on votes of 51 to 46.

District Judges Sharion Aycock and Michael Mills have both taken senior status.

There is no word yet on when the new judges will be sworn in.

