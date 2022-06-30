Two new assistant superintendents to join Cmsd administration

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Classes may be out for summer but the Columbus Municipal School District is already planning for the upcoming school year.

Across the Golden Triangle, several school districts are making changes at their central offices.

As the roles for educators change over the years, some local school administrators are reflecting on why they chose to enter the education field.

For some, it’s more than just a classroom…

It’s all about guiding students down the path of success and helping them achieve milestones outside these four walls.

The Columbus Municipal School District is making changes to its administrative staff.

And, you might recognize one face from Columbus High School.

” Having the opportunity to move to the district level is really exciting to see students through a different lens. I’m learning more about the schools, especially the elementary schools that I’m not familiar with, it’s an honor,” said Chapman.

On July 1st, Craig Chapman of CHS and Shernise Wilson from the Newton County School District will begin their roles as assistant superintendents.

Chapman has been an educator over 10 years. He said his passion to work with students didn’t come overnight.

” The teachers who really encouraged me into being an educator. I didn’t come from a family of educators. I’m actually one of the first in the family to graduate,” said Chapman.

In his new position, he will assist school services, resource offices, and develop strategic fundamentals for students.

” It’s not where you come from. It’s about what you put in what you want to do in life,” said Chapman.

” I truly believe it is the key and the foundation to any and everything that we do,” said Wilson.

Like Chapman, Shernise Wilson is no stranger to the classroom. She’s worn many hats during the last 25 years as an educator.

From assistant principal, curriculum director, to a math teacher, Wilson is now adding assistant superintendent to her resume.

” I’m a first generation college student. Just working with kids my first couple of years just develops a passion for the work. I fell in love with it, working with kids and working with parents. The rest of it is history,” said Wilson.

Like Chapman, she will assist with curriculum development and help teachers in the district.

Wilson plans to continue working with students and educators across the state of Mississippi.

Columbus Municipal School District is now searching for someone to fill Chapman’s former job as principal at Columbus High.