Two New Hope students face separate charges in Lowndes Co.

crime cop car

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two New Hope High School students were arrested for separate incidents, one of which involved a gun on school property.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said it was reported to the school that two students were supposed to fight on October 31.

A parent called the school, which led to the search of a student’s vehicle.

The sheriff tells WCBI that the principal found a gun and notified a school resource officer.

The student was arrested for a possession of a weapon on school property.

Hawkins said the second student was arrested after an unrelated fight. The student was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

All of the charges will be handled in youth court.

The school district declined to comment citing student privacy concerns.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X