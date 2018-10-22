Two Noxubee County Inmates Are Back Behind Bars

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Noxubee County inmates on the run for nearly 24 hours are caught in Marshall County.

The duo escaped from the Noxubee County Community Center Sunday night about 7:45.

- Advertisement -

Christopher Parmenter and Andrew Carter were caught Monday afternoon, in a county more than two hours away from the MDOC facility they escaped from in Macon.

Both inmates were serving time on charges of burglary and both were sentenced back in 2016.

“Nine out of ten times, you’re going to go back to where you come from because you’re not familiar with other areas.”

Not long after Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told us that, these Noxubee County escapees were caught more than 100 miles away in Marshall County.

Burglary landed the duo behind bars two years ago.

23-year old Christopher Parmenter was convicted in Marshall County.

43-year old Andrew Carter was convicted in Union County.

Beck says, at this time, investigators don’t know if the men had any help getting to north Mississippi, but the chief says they do know this.

“With further investigation, we found that a vehicle was missing this morning. It was taken from Trailboss. With further investigation, we looked at footage. We know that they were there around 10:07 p.m. and the vehicle left there at 10:19 p.m. headed north on Highway 45,” says Beck.

Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree says it’s surprising the pair would escape.

“Most of them in there do not have violent crimes and then, most of them in there really are getting ready to get out within the next month or two, two to three months, so everybody that comes, they really don’t have a whole lot of time,” says Grassaree.

On top of that, the sheriff says inmates housed here at the Noxubee County Community Work Center are out in the community Monday through Friday.

“They are out with work crews really, so and sometimes, it’s about four to five of them out with one guy, so they have freedom because of the facility they’re in because it is a work center,” says Grassaree.

Grassaree says when inmates escape, law enforcement departments all work hand in hand to find them.

This is an ongoing investigation.