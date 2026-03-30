Two Noxubee residents to stand trial for murder in connection with 2023 shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Noxubee County residents will stand trial for murder in connection with a 2023 shooting.

A Noxubee County Grand Jury has indicted Deambershae Bush and Jaquavious Shanklin for Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Shooting into a Motor Vehicle.

The charges stem from the February 3, 2023, shooting death of London Rupert.

On that night, shots were fired into Rupert’s vehicle at the intersection of Washington Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Rupert died of gunshot injuries.

Bush and Shanklin were arrested soon after.

Shanklin, who was 16 at the time, was originally charged with Felony Murder and the two counts of Aggravated Assault, but the Grand Jury indicted him on the greater charge of Murder as well as the Shooting into a Motor Vehicle.

No trial date has been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.