Two people are behind bars facing a human trafficking charge

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) On Tuesday October 14th, an Oxford Police Department detective was contacted by another agency about a possible human trafficking case.

After talking to the victim, detectives were able to identify 22-year-old Alana McCammon of, and 23-year-old Bailey Prince as the suspects.

McCammon and Prince were both charged with 1 count of Human Trafficking.

McCammon’s bond will be revoked through Circuit Court due to her being out on a previous felony bond.

This case is still an ongoing investigation, and more charges could come later.

