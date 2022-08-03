Two people die in crash involving four-wheeler and motorcycle crash

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead after a collision between a four-wheeler and a motorcycle in Monroe County.

The crash happened Tuesday night just before 7:30.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says it happened at the intersection of Old Wren Road and Wren Cemetery Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, James Strawhorn, 22 and the driver of the four-wheeler, Vincent Hale, 54 both died at the scene.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.