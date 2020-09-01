Two people are dead after a shooting in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, MISS. (WCBI) – Two people, including a child, are dead after a shooting in New Albany yesterday.

Police say they were dispatched to Albany Acres Apartments around 9 pm.

Once on scene, officers discovered a white Hyundai Elantra with the body of a juvenile and a wounded female inside.

During the investigation, police received another call from Baptist Memorial Union County informing them that a man had been admitted the E.R. With a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The female victim, 21-year-old Izachia A. Bogard from Holly Springs, died from her wounds.

The names of the Juvenile and the other male are not being released at this time.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Union County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation