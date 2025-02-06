Two people arrested after a six-month investigation in Carroll Co.

CAROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A six-month-long drug investigation leads to the arrest of two people – one being a juvenile.

On February 5th the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on County Road 27 in the Vaiden area after it was identified that a major narcotics distributor for Central Mississippi was there.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Johnathan Shurrod Phillips along with a 16-year-old.

During the search, law enforcement seized a large amount of cash, methamphetamines, opiates, crack cocaine, and weapons.

Phillips was taken to the Carroll County Regional Correctional Facility and charged with trafficking opiates, crack cocaine, and meth.

The juvenile is being held on misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and felony possession of a fully automatic firearm.

The teen has already been tried as an adult in a neighboring jurisdiction and is expected to be charged as an adult in this case.

Carroll County deputies were assisted by tactical paramedics from Medstat during the search warrant investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.