Two people arrested after shooting at Oktibbeha Co. apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are arrested after a shooting at an Oktibbeha County apartment complex.

Jaylon Bluett of West Point is charged with aggravated assault.

Markayla Leonard of Starkville is charged with accessory to aggravated assault.

They remain in the Oktibbeha County jail.

The shooting happened at 21 Apartments about 5:30 Monday evening.

Investigators say no one was injured but a car was damaged after a shot was fired.

An argument happened before the gunfire started.

No other arrests are expected at this time.