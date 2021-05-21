Two more people are arrested in connection with deadly shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two more people are arrested in connection with a deadly Tupelo shooting.
The shooting happened Tuesday night on King Street.
Investigators have charged 29-year-old Justerrica Pegues of Tupelo and 20-year-old Amari Johnson of Aberdeen with first-degree murder.
They were both denied bond.
Tupelo police believe an argument started during a drug deal and that led to the gunfire.
43-year-old Kortoris Burks has also been charged with first-degree murder in the King Street shooting.
Johnson was out on bond for a November 2020 homicide in Aberdeen.
In that case, he’s accused of killing 35-year-old Sergio James.