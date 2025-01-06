Two people arrested for burglary on Christmas day in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police made two arrests in a Christmas Day burglary.

39-year-old Justin McClure was charged with burglary. His bond was set at $50,000.

47-year-old Heather McClure was charged with accessory after the face. Her bond is $15,000.

Investigators believe McClure broke into a trailer on Eshman Avenue on Christmas afternoon.

Police released images of a man wearing a brightly colored work mesh vest and pulling a blue suitcase.

The burglary remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.