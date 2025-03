Two people arrested for dumping tires in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for dumping tires.

According to Sheriff Greg Pollan, Joshua Young of Grenada and Brandon Ellis of Coffeeville were arrested for allegedly dumping around 90 tires on the side of County Road 282 in Banner.

Ellis has additional charges of possession of Methamphetamine, failed to register as a sex offender and simple assault on a jailer.

