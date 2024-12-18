Two people arrested for human trafficking in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A call for help from a Columbus motel leads to two human trafficking arrests.

Columbus police said the suspects were spotted early this morning, December 18, while on patrol.

The man and woman are both from Texas.

Investigators said officers were called to the hotel on Sunday afternoon.

The victim said she was brought to Columbus by the suspects from Richmond, Indiana.

She called 911 after the duo left the hotel.

An officer on patrol spotted the suspected vehicle involved and the SWAT team was organized to make the arrest.

The suspects remain in the Lowndes County jail.

