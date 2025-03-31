Two people arrested for trafficking & possession of meth in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Complaints about possible drug activity led to the arrest of two people in Tupelo.

The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit said it received several reports about possible drug sales at a home in the 900 block of Dixie Creek Road in Tupelo.

Friday, they were able to get a warrant to search the home..

During that search, agents reportedly found a trafficking amount of meth, along with marijuana, several guns, and cash.

They also arrested Kelly Nicole Ballard and James Timothy Galjour.

Ballard has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Galjour was charged with Possession of methamphetamine.

Ballard, who was already out on bond for a previous drug charge, was ordered held without bond.

Galjour’s bond was set at $5,000.

The case is still under investigation, and more charges and arrests are possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.