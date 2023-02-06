Two people arrested in connection with a fugitive on the run

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Saturday night in connection with a fugitive on the run.

Deputies received a tip saying that a fugitive was hiding at a residence on 5532 Highway 50 east in Lowndes County.

At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, MacBrandon Shields was arrested at the residence on outstanding warrants from Columbus police for weapon possession by a felon and felony escape.

Adam Townley was also arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.