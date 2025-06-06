Two people arrested on child abuse charges in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two arrests were made in a child abuse case in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were made aware by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office of a potential child abuse case.

After looking into the allegations, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office discovered the crime had potentially taken place in Monroe County.

Further investigation led to the arrests of two people.

27-year-old Kristen Williams Brown of Monroe County was arrested at her home on May 26 and was charged with Hindering Prosecution, rendering criminal assistance.

She was released on a $10,000 bond.

28-year-old Terry Daniel Brown of Monroe County turned himself in on Thursday, June 4, and was charged with two counts of Sexual Battery, one count of Felonious Child Abuse, one count of Enticement of a child for sexual purposes, and one count of Child Molesting, touching of a child for lustful purposes.

Bond was set at $375,000.

