Two people arrested on sexual battery charges in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office investigated a walk-in report of a past sexual battery and molestation of a child.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, Catherine and Marcus Tyson, both 41, were arrested for Sexual Battery of a Child Under the Age of 14.

Both bonds are set at $75,000.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

