Two people charged with felony possession of counterfeit in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A north Mississippi man and woman are accused of trying to slip a car dealership a lemon payment.

22-year-old Aaliyah Beard of Belden and 25-year-old James Cole of Clarksdale were charged with false pretense and felony possession of counterfeit currency.

Tupelo police said officers were called to Carlock Toyota on September 19.

Employees told police the duo attempted to buy a vehicle using counterfeit money.

They were detained and arrested.

In a press released today, TPD reports both suspects were given a $15,000 bond.

