Two people charged with murder after a shooting in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Oktibbeha County have been sentenced.

17-year-old Jermarion Elliott was sentenced to 30 years in prison for second-degree murder.

24-year-old Tatiyana Brooks will spend 20 years behind bars for accessory after the fact of murder.

17-year-old Tristian Calmes died shortly after being shot on July 26, 2023, at a home on Finley Drive.

Investigators said Brooks helped Elliott avoid being arrested.

