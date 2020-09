VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead after a shooting in Verona.

It happened at a trailer park on Young Drive Thursday night.

Police said one person was shot and another was struck by a car driven by the suspect as he fled the scene.

Police are on the lookout for a Red Impala.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers or 9-1-1.