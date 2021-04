COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting.

The gunfire happened on Poplar Street, around 9:30 Wednesday night.

Police Chief Fred Shelton confirms two people have died and a third person is injured.

The third victim is being flown out of the area for treatment.

Shelton tells WCBI the shooting appears to stem from a domestic situation.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.