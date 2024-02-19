Two people die in fire on County Road 119 in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people died after an early morning fire in Lafayette County.

Public Information Officer Beau Moore said the blaze happened on County Road 119 at about 6:30 a.m.

The home was mostly engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

They learned two people were possibly inside.

Firemen found one victim and started trying to save them.

Once the firefighters were able to fight back the flames they went back inside and found the second victim.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Lafayette County Fire and Sheriff’s Department were investigating the cause of the fire.

The names of the victims had not been released.

