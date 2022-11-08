Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident.

Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.

Chief Harmon said the woman also passed away from her injuries. No more details are being released at this time. Evidence in the case will be presented to the District Attorney for review.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter