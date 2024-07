Two people face charges after children test positive for drugs

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people in Prentiss County were accused of endangering children.

49-year-old Jimmy Wallis and 43-year-old Katie Bishop were both charged with two counts of child endangerment.

A Prentiss County grand jury recently indicted the duo.

The sheriff’s office said the charges came after children in Wallis and Bishop’s custody tested positive for drugs.

They were each given a $25,000 bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X