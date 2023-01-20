Two people face charges after shooting that injured one person

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people in Noxubee County are facing charges in a recent shooting.

21-year-old Travontae Slaughter and 19-year-old Zachary Slaughter are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim, Demetris Whitfield, was shot in the leg during the incident on Sandyland Road in Macon.

Investigators said Whitfield and the suspects know each other, but did not release any other information surrounding the shooting.

Bond for Zachary Slaughter was $25,000. The judge did not set bond for Travontae Slaughter.

The case remains under investigation.

