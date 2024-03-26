Two people face charges for allegedly slashing tires in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI ) – Two people are facing charges from the Oxford Police Department for malicious mischief.

On March 17, Oxford PD responded to a call reporting malicious mischief in the 100th block of Heritage Drive.

A car’s tires were slashed, causing over a thousand dollars worth of damages.

22-year-old Lisa Phillips, and 20-year-old Ashton Arterberry, both of Dallas, Texas, were each arrested and charged with felony malicious mischief.

Phillips and Arterberry were taken before a Municipal Court judge for an initial bond hearing and were each issued a $4,000 bond.

