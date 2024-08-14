Two people face charges in Haven Acres shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are facing charges in connection with a shooting in Tupelo last week.

Michael Owens, Jr. of Tupelo and Angela Sumrall of Amory both had their initial appearances in Tupelo Municipal Court Monday.

Owens is charged with Aggravated Assault.

Sumrall is charged with Accessory After the Fact to Aggravated Assault.

The charges stem from a shooting Tuesday, August 6th at a house on Beasley Drive in the Haven Acres neighborhood of Tupelo.

One person was injured in that shooting.

Michael Owens was arrested on Thursday, August 8th at a motel in Columbus.

Owens has been denied bond.

Sumrall’s bond is set at $25,000.