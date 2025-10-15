Two people facing felony exploitation charges in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are facing felony charges for exploiting a vulnerable adult.

According to Starkville Police, the incident happened in August and September.

The investigation led to the discovery of additional offenses.

Now, Thomas Watts and Kimberly Watts are each facing two counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Kimberly Watts is also being charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

The pair was taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Starkville PD or Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X