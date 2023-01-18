Two people hospitalized, one man in jail after Monday afternoon crash

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on collision in Monroe County sends two people to the hospital and lands one man in jail.

The crash happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Wolf Road in Monroe County.

Two people had to be taken to area hospitals. One was taken to Amory. The other was airlifted to Tupelo.

32-year-old Jacob Allen Holcombe was arrested at the scene.

He is charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Holcomb is in the Monroe County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter