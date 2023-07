Two people in Starkville face prostitution charge

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people in Starkville are facing a prostitution charge.

Jasmine Morris and Jamarkius Andrews were booked into the Oktibbeha County jail.

A Starkville police spokesperson said officers were first called about a disturbance.

After investigating, police found out the argument was over a payment.

The prostitution charge was considered a misdemeanor.

