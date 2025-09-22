Two people injured after a weekend shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people were injured in a weekend shooting in Tupelo.

Police were called to a report of shots fired at Holland’s Bar and Grill on North Gloster Street shortly before 12:30 am on Sunday, September 21.

When they got there, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the neck and another who had a gunshot wound in the foot.

Both men were taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

Officers and investigators identified a suspect and took them into custody.

Charges have not been released, but investigators are saying no other suspects are being sought at this time.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Tupelo Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X