Two people injured after weekend shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Two people are injured in an east Columbus weekend shooting that could be tied to an underage party.
Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the shooting happened on Brown Street on Friday night.
Two juveniles had non-life-threatening injuries in the gunfire.
Shelton says there was a large house party nearby and officers believe that’s where the argument started.
The victims were released from the hospital.
However, investigators tell WCBI that those teens are not cooperating with the investigation.
No arrest has been made.
If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.