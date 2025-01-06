Two people killed in a Marshall County multi-vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Marshall County on Saturday, January 4.

Deputies responded just after 8 p.m., to Dockery Drive and St. Paul Road, where multiple victims were found.

Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said a 2020 GMC Acadia, pursued by Byhalia Police, collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 at the intersection. The GMC driver died at the scene. A passenger in the Ford was also killed, while the driver and another passenger remain in critical condition at Regional One Health in Memphis.

The victims were identified as 63-year-old Michael Crutcher of Collierville, Tennessee, and 30-year-old Jaqua Blueitt of Byhalia, Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.