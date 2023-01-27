Two people plead guilty to 2021 murder case in Grenada County

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two People enter guilty pleas in a nearly two-year-old murder case in Grenada County.

Reginald Daniels of Grenada has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the death of Jacqueline Gardner in June 2021.

Brandy Hyde Williamson, also of Grenada, pleaded guilty to a charge of Accessory After the Fact in that case.

Daniels will be sentenced to 20 years in prison. Williamson is expected to spend 10 years in prison for her role.

