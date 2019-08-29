Two people sentenced on child exploitation charges stemming from Booneville girl’s disappearance

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A federal judge sentenced two people on child exploitation charges stemming from the disappearance of a Booneville teen two years ago.

Kenneth Hooks and Sarah Morris were sentenced and will serve time for producing child pornography and enticing a young child to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of creating obscene images.

- Advertisement -

The case stemmed from a 2017 disappearance of a 17-year-old who was later found alive.

The Department of Homeland Security was involved in the case.

Hooks and Morris were found in California in May of 2018 after an arrest affidavit was issued for Hooks out of Alabama. The car was registered to Morris.

Court documents stated child porn was found on a laptop.

The mother of the kidnapped teen was arrested last August after investigators said she was directly involved in her daughter’s disappearance. She’s awaiting trial in Prentiss County.

Kenneth Hook was sentenced to 120 years and two life sentences to run consecutively. Morris was sentenced to 197 months.