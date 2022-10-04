Two people steal truck after test driving

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County investigators say two people were test driving a truck and later returned to steal it.

This is the truck investigators say a man and woman stole.

It is a gray/tan 2008 GMC Sierra Denali, king cab, 4×4 truck.

The victim told deputies a man and woman came to his home in Jumpertown to test drive it.

During the test drive, one of the two keys were taken and the victim later came home to find the truck gone

The truck has tag number DBF8158.

Deputies say the people they are looking for were driving a Chevy Camaro.

The man had tattoos on his arms and the woman had visible tattoos on her lower back, arms, and legs.

The car they were in was a 2015 model with a smashed windshield.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter