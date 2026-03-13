Two people wanted for alleged cyber crimes arrested in Grenada Co.

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people wanted for alleged cyber crimes are arrested in Grenada County.

The Grenada County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit, and Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime Division – Cyber Fraud Task Force, were made aware of a white Toyota Highlander with a Virginia license plate traveling north on I-55 near Holmes and Carroll Counties, approaching Grenada County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the people in the vehicle were wanted for cyber crimes reportedly committed in Texas, Louisiana, and possibly other states.

Grenada County Deputies pulled the suspects, Cosmin Vaduva and Elena Caldareasa, over and took them into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, numerous documents, thousands of dollars, credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, financial instruments, and three overlay skimmers were seized.

Vaduva and Caldareasa are being held in the Grenada County Jail for charges in Grenada County. Both are awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

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