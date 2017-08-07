Two Plead Guilty In 2016 Calhoun Co. Murder Case

CALHOUN CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Two guilty pleas are signed today in a 2016 Calhoun County murder case.

JaShon Coleman pleaded guilty to second degree murder, and Breanna Westmoreland pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of second degree murder.

Circuit Clerk Carlton Baker tells WCBI that Coleman was sentenced to 40 years in prison and probation.

District Attorney Ben Creekmore says Coleman was originally charged with capital murder.

Westmoreland was sentenced to five years in prison, but that was reduced to time served. She will also be on probation.

The Choctaw County man had been shot multiple times, in what prosecutors say was a drug deal gone bad.

You can read the original story from 2016 here.