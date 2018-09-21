Two Plead Guilty to Meth Possession

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men plead guilty in court to possession with intent to distribute meth.

The men are 27 year old Courtny Orlando Campbell of Philadelphia and 32 year old Tray Beamon of Louisville.

In February 2017, Campbell was pulled over by agents in his vehicle. He then attempted to flee and in the process tossed meth, cocaine, marijuana, and a set of digital scales that agents found.

Then in August 2017, agents conducted a search at Beamon’s residence where they found 2 kilograms of meth, 30 pounds of marijuana and 3 firearms.

Campbell’s sentencing is set for next January and Beamon’s is set for this December.

Both men are facing a maximum life sentence in prison and a 10 million dollar fine.