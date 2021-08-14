Two Prentiss county men are charged with grand larceny

PRENTISS COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Two Prentiss County men are charged with theft of a catalytic converter stolen from a car at Zion Rest Church of Christ on Highway 371.

Ronnie Lee Jones faces grand larceny of a church, failure to stop a motor vehicle when officer signals, and possession of burglary tools.

Justice Court Judge Trent Moore set his bond at $30,000.

Jones also had a active warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Carl Jason Lindsey was charged with Grand Larceny of a Church.

His bond is set at $20,000.

Cases will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.