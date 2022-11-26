Two rounds of cold fronts bring rain and potential severe chance
SUNDAY: A weak overnight cold front Saturday keeps us in the low 60s in the afternoon Sunday. Rain chances remain minimal despite mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Lows bottom out in the mid to upper 40s overnight.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will increase to around 70 by the time our next cold front moves through the area Wednesday. Our next rain chance tags along with this front, bringing elevated potential for severe weather along with it. Exact timing and impacts are unclear to this point but the general timeline seems to be between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. We will keep you updated on the situation as it evolves. Highs will drop into the low 50s after the front passes, while lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.