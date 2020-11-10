Two schools in Pickens County to return to remote learning

PICKENS COUNTY, ALA. (WCBI) – Two schools in Pickens County are going back to remote learning.

Reform Elementary and Pickens County High School are providing Chromebooks and lunches for students over the next two weeks.

- Advertisement -

WVUA reports COVID-19 exposures among staff members is the reason behind the move.

Superintendent Jamie Chapman told the Tuscaloosa station that virtual learning is part of the school’s plan to keep students and faculty safe.

This closure will continue into the Thanksgiving break. Both schools are being fumigated and sprayed to disinfect the buildings.