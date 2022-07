Two Starkville bicyclists continue to recover after being hit by a car

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Starkville bicyclists continue to recover after being struck by a car.

The accident happened near Highway 12 and Aspen Road at about 9 o’clock Monday night.

Starkville police say one person was flown to a hospital outside of the area and the other was admitted to OCH Regional Medical Center.

SPD did not release any further details but did say the crash remains under investigation.