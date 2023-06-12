Two suspects arrested during STING operation for illicit sexual activity

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two suspects were arrested during a STING operation for inappropriate behavior.

Larry Parker of Bruce and William Abernathy of Shannon were both charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

The operation was designed to arrest people for engaging in illicit sexual activity in the Parkway’s parking lots and other public areas.

Multiple reports confirmed Parker is the president of the Pontotoc Electric Power Association.

