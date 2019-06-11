Two suspects arrested in connection to McKee Park shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting at a park Monday night.
Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said officers arrested a suspect and an accomplice Tuesday afternoon.
Police have not released the names of the suspects.
The shooting happened Monday night at Mckee Park around 6 o’clock last night.
A male victim was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.
Witnesses said the incident occurred after an argument during a basketball game.