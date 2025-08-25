Two suspects caught trying to break into a house in Prentiss Co.

Two suspects caught trying to break into a house in Prentiss Co.

Prentiss Co. Wanted (2)

PRENTIS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two suspects were caught on camera trying to break into a home on County Road 4111 near New Site.

On August 23, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an attempted burglary.

An unidentified white male was caught on the victim’s surveillance cameras attempting to enter a home.

The suspect was also seen loading items from outside the residence into a grey SUV.

You can see the man has a white beard and is wearing a hat with a logo, and a yellow shirt.

An unidentified white female is seen sitting inside the vehicle.

If anyone can identify the subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers or the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department at 662-728-6232.

