Two suspects caught trying to break into a house in Prentiss Co.
PRENTIS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two suspects were caught on camera trying to break into a home on County Road 4111 near New Site.
On August 23, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an attempted burglary.
An unidentified white male was caught on the victim’s surveillance cameras attempting to enter a home.
The suspect was also seen loading items from outside the residence into a grey SUV.
You can see the man has a white beard and is wearing a hat with a logo, and a yellow shirt.
An unidentified white female is seen sitting inside the vehicle.
If anyone can identify the subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers or the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department at 662-728-6232.