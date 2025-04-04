Two suspects identified in Oktibbeha County Auto Burglary

OKTIBBEHA COUTNY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update on a burglary investigation out of Oktibbeha County.

Timothy James and Laurie Galkin have been identified as the two suspects who allegedly burglarized a commercial building.

According the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, James and Galkin were taken into custody at a residence in Starkville.

Deputies were also able to locate the vehicle that they were on the lookout for.

The suspects are being held at the Oktibbeha County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.