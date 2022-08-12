Two suspects in police custody after reportedly having weapon in school

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two suspects are in custody at this hour after police investigate a reported weapon at school in Calhoun City.

The Calhoun City Police got a report that a student had a weapon in a backpack. But the student disappeared before officers arrived.

Now two people been arrested. And a gun was found off campus in nearby woods.

Parents were notified just after 2 this afternoon. the Cahoun County Sheriff’s Department shared a social media post with area residents.

The school day ended with a heavy law enforcement presence.

Officers and teachers worked together to load students on buses and into vehicles at the pick up line.

All students and staff at the Calhoun City school are reported to be safe by the Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information, please contact the Calhoun City police or sheriff’s department.